Junaid Khan in action. Photo: AFP

Out-of-favour fast bowler Junaid Khan has one again moaned at his continued exclusion from the national squad, questioning why he was not picked for the England tour despite his strike rate being better than all current pacers on the roster except for Mohammad Abbas.

Junaid, who last played a Test for Pakistan five years ago and last T20I six years ago, was part of the ODI setup until mid-2019 when he fared badly in a pre-World Cup series against England and was dropped in favour of Mohammad Amir.

He protested in a since deleted Twitter photo but the selectors have turned a blind eye towards him, refusing each plea and reasoning of his, another one of which he made in an interview with Daily Express.

Junaid, in the said interview, stressed how young the current pace battery is and how he was the far better option than almost all of them.

"Muhammad Musa is young and does not have the experience of English conditions, and that too is why performing there will not be easy [for him]" the left-arm pacer said.

"Despite my greater experience [than these bowlers] I was ignored for the England tour, which has disappointed me a lot. Of all the bowlers currently picked no one has a better strike rate than me, barring Mohammad Abbas."

Junaid then listen down his England-specific experience. "I toured England with the U-19 team, did brilliantly in the Champions Trophy, played county cricket for six years and am Lancashire's most successful overseas bowler after James Faulkner - still I was not selected," he rued.

The pacer out of KP accused the PCB of favouring fellow cricketer Mohammad Amir over him. "I am not jealous of Mohammad Amir but the management retained him for 15-16 ODIs despite his subpar showings," he said.

"I was not as lucky. I was dropped after just two matches."

Junaid Khan explains why he's better than other pacers for England tour