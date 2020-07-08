Haider Ali, Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti depart for England

Imran Khan Sr, Haider Ali and Kashif Bhatti will join the team in England. Photo: PCB

Haider Ali, Imran Khan Sr. and Kashif Bhatti, along with a masseur Malang Ali, on Wednesday departed for England after testing negative for Covid-19 in back-to-back tests.



The quartet will reach London via a connecting commercial flight from Dubai and travel to Worcester by bus.

The group will be re-tested when they arrive in Worcester and will only be allowed to join the team if they test negative for the virus once more.

Once the latest batch makes it to England, Haris Rauf, who is the only player with the virus still in his system, along with Shoaib Malik, who has been granted special leave to be with his family in UAE, will be the last two squad members left.

