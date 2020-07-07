Pakistan vs England: Googly will be my main weapon, says Yasir Shah

Yasir Shah

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has revealed that he has added to his repertoire a new and improved googly, which he will be unleashing on the English batsmen in the upcoming Test series.

Shah, the go-to spin option for Pakistan in the longest format, was a bit off-colour in the 2019-20 season, picking up just 10 wickets over four matches split between Australian and Pakistani pitches.

Now working under spin legend Mushtaq Ahmed, who has a wealth of experience of English conditions, Shah says he has made his wrong-un much more potent.

“The good thing for me is that I have Mushtaq Ahmed as bowling coach with me. I am working under his supervision and have worked hard on my bowling action and googly,” Shah said in a video conference from Worcester where the national contingent is preparing for the Test series.



“My googly will be my weapon during the series,” he said when asked what are his plans to counter the more experienced English batting line-up.

Shah, who has played 39 Tests for Pakistan, agreed that his production has not been up to the mark recently but said that his performance in the last Test against Bangladesh gave him confidence.

“I was struggling due to an injury and it was challenging to make a comeback but I believe I have regained my confidence now. I have another month before the Test series and will do all the hard work required to prepare myself for the challenge,” he said.

Shah said his target is to repeat the performance of 2016 England series when he took 19 wickets in four Tests.

He further said that conditions in England will be conducive for spinners and he will try to exploit that.

“We may not have played Tests in Southampton but I am aware that spinners have done well there so it encourages me and I will try to keep that record there,” he said.

While his bowling did not work on the tour of Australia last year, he did contribute with the bat, smashing the most unexpected of centuries in Adelaide - also his maiden one and something he wants to add to in England.

“If I can score a century in Adelaide, then why not in Manchester or Southampton. It is about team work and you’ve to contribute in whatever way possible,” Yasir said.

The leg-spinner rejected the notion that the role of spinners was on the decline, saying: “If spinners were not important then why did the PCB appoint a specialised coach for spinners."

