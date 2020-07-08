Shahid Afridi will not feature in CPL 2020.

Shahid Afridi found no takers in the draft for the Caribbean Premier League's (CPL) new season - an indication that the superstar all-rounder's cricketing utility might finally be on the vain.

According to Daily Express, Afridi was placed in the top category of the draft but he went undrafted.

However, his countrymen Sohail Tanvir and Asif Ali will feature in the tournament after both were drafted.

Tanvir will be part of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots team while Asif will play for the Jamaica Tallawahs.

This year’s season will not see the likes of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik and bowler Wahab Riaz due to their prior commitments with the national team.

Meanwhile, Afghan cricketers have been in demand for the season and names such as Mohammad Nabi, Naveen-ul-haq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and 15-year-old Noor Ahmad will be part of the league which is scheduled to begin on August 18.

Shahid Afridi finds no takers in Caribbean Premier League 2020 draft