Basit Ali thinks it would be a job well done if the current Pakistan side manages to win even a single Test in England. Photo: AFP

Former Test cricketer Basit Ali has joined the brigade of experts who think Pakistan have almost no chance of winning against England due to the vast different in experience of both the sides.

Days after Saeed Ajmal said it would be a miracle if Azhar Ali's men win even a single Test in the upcoming series, Basit echoed similar sentiments.

"Pakistan's performance in England has always been good. The team drew two series there in the recent past. Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq and Yasir Shah's did well there but the former two are now in the management. They can't play anymore and this team is inexperienced. Meanwhile, James Anderson and Stuart Broad are dangerous bowlers," he told Geo Super.

"I would obviously want for Pakistan to win in England but [realistically speaking] it is very difficult. Beating this England for this Pakistan will not be easy. If they win even one match, it would be a major success."



READ: Didn't think Babar Azam had the makings of a T20 batsman, says Shahid Afridi



Basit also commented on Younis' addition to Misbah's backroom staff, saying that the former's influence was already showing.

"Younis has only just joined team management. It will be difficult to judge him on the basis of just one series but just his presence will make it easier for our batsmen. Even in the practice match I noticed that his effect has started working," he said.

Regarding fan-favourite Fawad Alam, Basit opined that he may not get the chance right away.

"I think that Fawad will not be given a chance right now. There is a lot of time but in my opinion Iftikhar Ahmed will be preferred as the English team has a lot of left-handed batsmen.

READ: Bowler-friendly Duke balls do what you tell them, says Naseem Shah

Pakistan vs England: Another expert says Azhar Ali's men stand no chance