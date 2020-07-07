Khalid Mahmood says that the Men in Green should sport the logo for their Test and T20 series against England. Photo: West Indies Cricket

Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Khalid Mahmood, on Monday urged the national team to sport the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement logo during the Test and T20I series against England, Dawn reported.

Khalid’s suggestion came after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and West Indies Cricket announced that its players will be sporting the BLM insignia during their Test series, which is to commence from July 8.

The former PCB chief insisted that the board must throw its support behind the cause that advocates the rights of African-American community against police brutality.

"I would like to salute the West Indies cricketing authorities for taking the initiative [on BLM campaign] and then the ECB also joining hands. So I will advise the PCB to also announce a similar decision [for Pakistan’s upcoming series in England]," he said.

"Our religion Islam made it clear 1400 years ago that all human beings are equal and there is no supremacy for anyone on the basis of race, colour or wealth. For this reason, we should stand first in all such activities."

The gesture makes even more sense as the PCB is currently without a sponsor and so the national team's current kit, as things stand, is largely marking-free and could easily accommodate BLM logo in a prominent place.

Pakistan vs England: PCB told to put Black Lives Matter logo on kit