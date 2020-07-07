T20 World Cup's slim hopes dwindle as moment of truth nears

It is expected that the T20 World Cup will face the axe. Photo: AFP

The ICC T20 World Cup is all set to be postponed as chances of staging the tournament amid the Covid-19 pandemic continue to look bleak, Sydney Morning Herald has reported.

The ICC had last month said that a final decision on the tournament's fate will be taken in July, which means the moment of truth is upon cricket fans.

The governing body had originall planned to stage the event in Oct-Nov in Australia but the pandemic and concerns regarding player safety as well as individual boards' plans to hold their own T20 tournaments seem to have scuppered the global tournament.

Cricket Australia Chairman Earl Eddings last month admitted to the logistical challenges and said that likelihood of the tournament materialising were slim.



"I think it's unrealistic, or it's going to be very, very difficult," he said.



Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to go ahead with its plans to prepare for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 irrespective of the ICC's decsion.

"The year started on a horrible note and there's been no relief on any front. But as time goes by, we need to take things head on and ensure that we remain prepared for any eventuality. Cricket is no different. It is time for the BCCI to start planning for the year ahead," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said.



