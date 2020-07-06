Pakistan vs England: ECB confirms Test, T20I series schedule

Pakistan and England are scheduled to clash in Test and T20 series from August.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the itinerary for Pakistan’s upcoming three-Test and as many T20I series.

As widely expected, the national team will kick off the three-match Test series with the first Test in Manchester’s Old Trafford from August 5. After the first Test, both the teams will travel to Southampton for the next two Tests.

The second Test will be played from August 13 while the third Test will start from August 21 at The Ageas Bowl.

The first ball in all the red-ball matches will be bowled at 11am local time.

After the three-match test series, teams will once again travel to Manchester to play the T20I series.

The first T20I, a day-night affair, will be played on August 28. The 2nd T20I, a day-game commencing at 2:00pm, will be played on August 30. The third T20I, another day-night game, will be played on September 1 at the Old Trafford.

The Pakistan cricket team is already in England for the series and is currently in Worcester for initial quarantine and training.

They’ll travel to Derby on the 13th to accelerate their preparation for the series. The second phase of Pakistan’s training camp in the UK will commence on July 15. They’ll play two intra-squad four-day warm-up matches before traveling to Manchester on August 1.

Meanwhile, ECB’s Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison has confirmed that all the matches will be played behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment.

He also expressed gratitude towards PCB and Pakistani players along with Ireland and West Indies cricket officials for playing their part in the resumption of cricket in England.

“We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff, and administrators of the Cricket West Indies, Cricket Ireland, and the Pakistan Cricket Board for their willingness and co-operation to get international cricket back up and running and allow these matches to be staged,” he said.

“Sports fans across the world will benefit as international cricket returns to our screens while it will also provide much-needed financial aid at all levels of cricket in England and Wales as we aim to withstand the challenges in front of us,” Harrison added.

Pakistan vs England: ECB confirms Test, T20I series schedule