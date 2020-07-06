Esra Bilgic of Ertugrul fame

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic of Ertugrul fame has said that she would soon have a "good news" for Peshawar Zalmi fans in what could be she agreeing to become the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise's brand ambassador.



Zalmi have a habit of signing big and trending names of showbiz industry as ambassadors and Bilgic, who has seen her stock skyrocket in Pakistan due to her smash hit TV series, could be the latest glitzy name to join the 2017 PSL champions.

"I will be sharing some good news with you soon," she tweeted on Sunday with Zalmi and its owner Javed Afridi tagged in the post.

Mahira Khan, Gul Panra and others have all been Zalmi ambassadors in the past.

PSl 2020: Peshawar Zalmi inch closer to signing Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic