Umar Akmal stands banned from cricket until 2023.

Troubled cricketer Umar Akmal will have his appeal against a three-year ban heard on July 13 at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear the appeal, the PCB said in a press release, adding that notices for the hearing have been issued to all the parties involved.

The hearing was previously scheduled for June 11 but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19-enforced lockdowns in the city, the board noted.

On April 27, the chairman of a disciplinary panel, Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, had banned Akmal for three years after finding him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.

Date set for Umar Akmal's ban appeal