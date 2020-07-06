Legal wrangle between PCB and PSL 2020 broadcaster kicks off in Lahore

The PCB is in a legal battle with PSL broadcaster. Photo: PCB

A legal wrangle has erupted between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its broadcast partner for Pakistan Super League (PSL), Daily Jang reported on Monday.

Citing a foreign publication, the Urdu daily states that the PCB had signed a $36 million deal with the broadcast company but since the PSL 2020 could not be completed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the board did not get the money it was contractually owed.

As a result, the PCB reportedly cashed out the Rs1 billion security deposit made by the broadcaster, which subsequently challenged the decision in a Lahore-based court and got itself a stay order.

To resolve the issue and to alleviate its financial woes, the PCB is, therefore, seriously considering holding the remaining four matches of PSL 2020 in UAE by November.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, meanwhile, in a recent meeting of the PSL Governing council, also urged PSL franchise owners to clear their dues at their earliest.

