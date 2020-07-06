Pakistan vs England: Haider Ali headlines latest batch set to join team

Imran Khan Sr (L), Haider Ali (C) and Kashif Bhatti (R) will join the team in England.

Three more players of the Pakistan cricket team namely Haider Ali, Imran Khan Sr. and Kashif Bhatti, along with a masseur Malang Ali, will depart for England on Wednesday after testing negative for Covid-19 in back-to-back tests.

The quartet will fly to England via a connecting commercial flight from Dubai. Once in London, they will travel to Worcester by bus.

Upon their arrival, the group will be re-tested and join the team but only if they test negative for the virus once more.

Once the latest batch makes it to England, Haris Rauf, who is the only player with the virus still in his system, along with Shoaib Malik, who has been granted special leave to be with his family in UAE, will be the last two squad members left.

