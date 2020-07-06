Bowler-friendly Duke balls do what you say: Naseem Shah

Teen pace sensation Naseem Shah. Photo: AFP

Young fast bowler Naseem Shah has described the Duke ball used in England as "bowler-friendly" and something he is enjoying as compared to the Kookaburra used in Pakistan.

Naseem, who is in England for the first time in his career with the seniors, had a chat with fellow fast bowler Mohammad Abbas during a two-day intra-squad match.

The 17-year-old seemed content with his first taste of England under new rules as he explained how the balls used in England and Pakistan were starkly different

"The Duke ball is [bowler] friendly. At times, the Duke ball does what you say," he said.

"The Kookaburra, on the other hand, is difficult to shine and it also goes bad pretty quickly. It doesn't swing or seem that much either. Duke ball remains new for a while so this is good."

You can watch the whole chat below:





