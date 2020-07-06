The BCCI want to progress its plans for the IPL 2020. Photo: AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to progress with its plans for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 irrespective of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision for this year's T20 World Cup, The Times of India reported.

Due to delay from the governing body over the tournament’s fate the BCCI will draw up a tentative window for the glitzy T20 league.

"The year started on a horrible note and there's been no relief on any front. But as time goes by, we need to take things head on and ensure that we remain prepared for any eventuality. Cricket is no different. It is time for the BCCI to start planning for the year ahead," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said.

READ: IPL 2020 cancellation could cost half a billion dollars to BCCI

The Indian board believes that it has lost time due to the governing body’s sluggish pace in decision-making and with building pressure from Indian cricket stakeholders, the board will no longer wait for the ICC to announce its plans.

"There have been meetings after meetings. And nothing has come out of a single meeting? Even the chairman has resigned. What's the ICC waiting for now?" multiple stakeholders said.



"Those announcements and outcomes are not in our hands. The T20 World Cup, for instance, is being postponed so let the announcement come when it has to," Dhumal said.





BCCI to plan for IPL 2020 irrespective of T20 World Cup fate