Grant Flower issues apology on knife incident involving Younis Khan

Grant Flower (L) and Younis Khan (R).

Former Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower has extended an apology for his eyebrow-raising remarks regarding batting legend Younis Khan, a local news channel reported.

Flower had revealed that the batting great held a knife to the former’s throat after the latter gave batting advice during the Brisbane Test in 2016.

His comments gained traction in the media and former head coach Mickey Arthur had to step in to do some damage control.

"I apologise for my remarks regarding Younis," Flower said.

"I gave that answer in response to a question, after the interview had finished, but I did not know that it would get so much hype in the media."

Earlier the Flower had opened up on his experience coaching Younis and said that he was "quite tough to master".



"Younis… quite tough to master. Obviously, a brilliant career. I remember one incident in Brisbane, during the Test, at breakfast I tried to give him a bit of batting advice, not that my career was anywhere near his regarding stats, as he is the highest scorer in Pakistan Test cricket," he said.



"He didn’t take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene. Yeah, it’s been interesting but that’s part of coaching. It makes it a hell of a journey, and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve still got a lot to learn, but I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am," Flower added.



