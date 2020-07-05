Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis is arrested for his involvement in a fatal road accident. PhotoL AFP

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis on Sunday was arrested by Horethuduwa police after his vehicle hit a 64-year-old cyclist who succumbed to his injuries on the same day.

According to Sri Lankan Police Spokesperson SSP Jaliya Senaratne, the victim was a resident of Panadura where the incident took place early in the morning.

The cricketer will be presented before the Panadura magistrate in the next 48 hours while police will conduct an investigation over whether Mendis was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The batsman was part of the national squad that underwent a training camp at Pallekele which concluded on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis arrested after killing cyclist in road accident