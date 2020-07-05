Pakistan vs England: Misbah-ul-Haq satisfied with team fitness

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. Photo: AFP

Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Saturday said the Men in Green are in top form in terms of fitness and expressed optimism over the upcoming Test series against England, The News reported.

Following three days of intense training sessions in Worcester, Misbah said that the squad did not show fatigue of any sorts and was satisfied with the performance of the cricketers.

"I am really happy to watch Pakistan cricketers in their usual flare and top form. What these players have shown during practice session and at nets was really encouraging," he said in a video message.

"No one can say that these cricketers are coming out of a long layoff. Bowlers as well as fielders were seen in good rhythm and form. It is really an encouraging sign for the team’s chances in the forthcoming England Test series."

He said that the players' positive response even took the management by surprise.

"We thought that they might take some days to settle down. That did not turn out to be the case. We believe with more nets and practice matches, they will be in their top shape in weeks to come. We trained in two sessions where players were seen giving their heart out," he said.

On the forthcoming practice matches starting with a two-day outing on Sunday, Misbah said that a group of five bowlers will be tasked to bowl 90 overs a day.

"Five bowlers will be picked to bowl 90 overs during the first day with other five requiring to bowl same number of overs on the second day. What we want is to give bowlers an opportunity to bowl long spells. Every batsman will be given opportunity to bat during these two days," he said.

Commenting on the four-day practice matches, Misbah said that two sides would be formed in days to come for the matches.

The head coach said the team think-tank had chalked out a plan for the next six months.

"We have selected 29 players for the tour with a plan in mind and that is how to tackle the opposition and what role each player has to perform in red ball as well as in T20 cricket."

