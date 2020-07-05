India used to ask us for forgiveness after Pakistan won: Shahid Afridi

Pakistan's former cricketer Shahid Afridi (L). Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s former all-rounder Shahid Afridi has made an eyebrow-raising claim that Indian cricketers, on multiple occasions, have "asked for forgiveness" after losing to the Men in Green.

Afridi in an interview with Cric Cast on YouTube, said that he has always enjoyed playing against the arch rivals and on some occasions in which Pakistan dominated, the neighbours extended an apology.

The former cricketer's comment is likely to stir a reaction on the other side of the border.

"I have always enjoyed playing against India. I believe we’ve beaten them so much that they used to ask us for forgiveness after the match," Afridi said.

"I have enjoyed a lot playing against India and Australia, you have more pressure. They are big teams."

It is pertinent to mention that in the Test format Pakistan won 12 from 59 matches against India while the Men in Blue won nine with the remaining 39 matches ending in a draw.

As for the ODI format, the Men in Green garnered 73 wins from 132 matches.

