Pakistan cricket team players practice in England.

Pakistan cricketers in England will get the first taste of competition when they play a two-day intra-squad practice match from Sunday at the Worcestershire county ground.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official accompanying the team told English daily The News’ from Worcester that after four days of strenuous training, the players would rest on Saturday.

“The players will be engaged in a two-day practice match starting Sunday. The coaches and support staff have yet to finalise the pattern of the match,” media manager Raza Kitchlew said.

“Pakistan players had been idle for almost four months and the game is planned to keep them on their toes,” he added.

The first Test between Pakistan and England will kick off from August 5.

Pakistan's tour of England: 1st practice match to begin Sunday in Worcester