Babar Azam wants to take a leaf out of PM Imran Khan's book of leadership

Babar Azam wants to be a captain of PM Imran Khan's ilk.

Pakistan's limited-overs captain Babar Azam wants to take a leaf out of Prime Minister Imran Khan's book of leadership when it comes to cricket.

Azam, as per a report on Geo News, said that PM Imran, during his playing days, always favoured aggressive style and instilled confidence in his younger teammates.

“When players are praised, they get the courage [to perform well]," the superstar batsman said, emphasising that "relaxed and confident players deliver better performances."

It is pertinent to mention here that while PM Imran was naturally aggressive and outspoken, Azam is known to be much mellower and soft-spoken.

Azam further said now that he is the skipper, he thinks less of his own self and cares more about the team's larger interest.

“More than my own performance, I now have to work for the team,” he said, adding that he also tries to encourage his team members and take their input for devising team plans.

The captain expressed hope that he, along with the team, plan on taking the Pakistan cricket team to the top in ICC rankings.

Azam is currently with the national team in England where they are scheduled to play a Test and T20I series in August.

