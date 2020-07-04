Pakistan cricket team sports logo-less training kits in England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing severe difficulties in getting a new sponsorship deal for the national team following the expiration of its last contract with a beverage company.

According to Daily Express, only one company has come forward in the bidding process and offered only 30% of the last contract.

The Urdu daily states that the absence of a sponsor means that the team has been training in England without any logos on their kits.

The report further says that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has been sporting an old sweater with the previous sponsor's logo concealed with a sticker. The new kits, meanwhile, only have the PCB star and nothing else.

The PCB, as per Express, is reportedly concerned with the sponsors' lack of interest, and while the board's marketing department cites the pandemic as the primary reason, the facts apparently indicate of a bigger, more serious problem.

It is pertinent to mention here that the board had been unable to find a sponsor for its restructured domestic season and had to eventually foot the bill itself. The Covid-19 was nowhere on the horizon when that had happened.

A board spokesperson, however, remains confident that a deal would be struck before the start of England series.

The publication also reminds that players also get a cut of sponsorship deals, with Test cricketers receiving Rs450,000 and ODI/T20I players Rs225,000.

'Logo-less' Pakistan team generates little interest among sponsors: report