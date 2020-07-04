Haris Rauf fails yet another Covid-19 test, still in quarantine

Haris Rauf remains in quarantine due to yet another positive Covid-19 test. Photo courtesy: Cricket.com.au

Fast bowler Haris Rauf has still not been able to get Covid-19 out of his system as his third test has also come out negative, denting his chances of joining the Pakistan team in England another blow, Daily Express reported on Saturday.

As a result, the 26-year-old pacer will spend some more time in quarantine. Nonetheless, he remains determined to beat the virus.

"I had gone into isolation as soon as my test came out positive," Rauf told the Urdu daily. "Of course, I was sad at the time but CEO Wasim Khan's call raised my spirits.

"I am a lot better now. I do not have any symptoms. I am in constant contact with Dr Sohail Saleem and Dr Riaz. I hope to soon get cleared and join the team in England."

Meanwhile, youngster Haider Ali and pacer Imran Khan's latest test results came out negative, following which both of them have been asked to report in Lahore. They will have to clear another round of testing before they are sent to England.

Kashif Bhatti is yet to receive his latest test report. When he does, he would either have to wait some more like Rauf of do what the other trio is doing, depending on the result.

All the aforementioned players were part of the group of 10 that had test positive for the virus last month and missed the Manchester-bound flight. Six of them had later tested negative and left in a separate plane.

