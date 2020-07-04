'Big and strong' England players are 'weak on the inside': Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja says England team can be beaten if Pakistan teams gets their combinations right.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja has told Pakistani players to not be intimidated by English players, who he said might appear "big and strong" but are in reality "weak on the inside" and afraid of Azhar Ali's men.

"If Pakistan players play without the fear of defeat, the series will become easier. Pakistan has always given England a tough time," Raja is quoted as saying by Daily Jang.

"English players project themselves as bigger [than they actually are]. They look big and strong but they are weak on the inside. They are scared of Pakistan."



"If Azhar Ali sets the right combinations, he'll win," he added.

Raja then delivered some specific advise for the Pakistani captain, batsmen and bowlers, especially Mohammad Abbas.

"There may not be much swing on this tour so the bowlers should instead focus on line and length. The openers should try and bat through at leas the first 20-30 overs. When batting himself, Azhar Ali should forget that he is the captain," the 1992 World Cup winner said.

"The saliva ban could make it tough for Mohammad Abbas to be effective in England."

