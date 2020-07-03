Younis Khan only held dining knife to Grant Flower's throat: Mickey Arthur

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur. Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has clarified and provided context to his ex-staff member Grant Flower's claim that batting great Younis Khan had held a knife to his throat after being upset at advice given to him during the Brisbane Test in 2016.

Arthur was quoted by PakPassion journalist Saj Sadiq as saying that Younis did not intend any harm and the knife in question was a dining knife.

"It was a dining knife that Younis had in his hand. I calmed him down and just wanted him to get runs in the second innings which thankfully he did," Arthur said.

Following the incident, Younis managed to pile 65 runs in the second in the second innings and finished the tour with a 175* in Sydney.

