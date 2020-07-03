Pakistan vs England: 'Bio-secure bubble could cause depression, infighting'

Pakistan cricket team in England. Photo: PCB

Former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has warned that the national team's confinement and inability to interact with the outside world on their tour of England owing to the Covid-19 pandemic could have a psychological impact on the players' mental health and there could be depression and infighting in the camp.

The national contingent is set to spend most of their stay in England in a bio-secure bubble, while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also limited their usage of social media in order to shut the door on honey traps and other corrupt elements - something Inzamam believes could take a toll on the team's morale.

"The players won’t be able to go anywhere other than their hotel and grounds. They won’t be able to meet anyone else other than teammates. These three months will be difficult for the players so they need to be mentally strong," he told Geo Super in an exclusive interview..



"It is important for management to keep the team motivated and gelled together. When you’re together, restricted to a place for a long time, there’s always a fear of fights, and the management must not let such a situation come up."

Speaking about the tour itself, Inzamam expressed optimism, adding that the team has a great track record in England, and has players that have sizable experience of English conditions under their belts.

"Our players have done well in England in the past. This is the fifth consecutive year that the team is touring. The players have also played county cricket and club cricket in England in past so they are familiar with the conditions," he said.

'Despite saliva ban, bowlers will have edge in England'

The former skipper said that the batsmen must step up in the series, owing to favourable bowling conditions as well as the limited impact of the saliva ban.

"The batsmen will have to play an important role in the series as the conditions will favour bowlers. The ban on saliva to shine the ball will only help middle-order batsmen. The ball does not get old soon in England so the top order will have to see off the ball," Inzamam told Geo Super.

"You can beat England by making big totals. If batsmen like Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Abid Ali do well then we’ll be in a good position against England in Tests."

Pakistan vs England: 'Bio-secure bubble could cause depression, infighting'