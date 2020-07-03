Younis Khan held a knife to my throat when I offered advice: Grant Flower

Grant Flower (L) and Younis Khan (R).

Pakistan’s former batting coach Grant Flower has said that batting legend Younis Khan had once taken a knife to the former’s throat when he gave the latter advice during the Brisbane Test in 2016.

Flower, while speaking on the Following on Cricket Podcast, admitted that Younis was was "tough to master" in spite of the fact that he remains as Pakistan's highest Test scorer.

"Younis Khan… quite tough to master. Obviously, a brilliant career. I remember one incident in Brisbane, during the Test, at breakfast I tried to give him a bit of batting advice, not that my career was anywhere near his regarding stats, as he is the highest scorer in Pakistan Test cricket," he said.

Flower said that his advice offended Younis which prompted the latter to commit the action however then-head coach Mickey Arthur stepped up to prevent an escalation.

"He didn’t take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene. Yeah, it’s been interesting but that’s part of coaching. It makes it a hell of a journey, and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve still got a lot to learn, but I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am."

