Cricket legend Shahid Afridi announces full recovery from coronavirus

Shahid Afridi says he has recovered from Covid-19.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has announced that he and his family have recovered from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The legendary cricketer had contracted the virus last month. He had been busy with his philanthropic activities, delivering food rations all over Pakistan when he fell sick.

Afridi, however, has made a full recovery as he tweeted: "Alhamdulillah, my wife and daughters, Aqsa and Ansha have re-tested after our previously positive results for COVIDー19, and are now clear."

He thanks his fans for their wishes, adding that he was rejoicing his reunion with his family following his mandatory quarantine.





