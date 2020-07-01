Pakistan players practice in England. Photo: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the national squad's two-week training schedule that will be in effect from Thursday.

Here is how the bunch of 20, soon to be joined by six more, will be preparing for the upcoming Test and T20I series against England.

July 2

The team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time).

July 3

The team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time).

July 5-6

The team will play a two-day inter-squad match, which will commence at 11am (local time).

July 7

The team will hold a three-hour-long training session, which will commence at 2pm (local time).

July 8

The team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time).

July 9

The team will hold two three-hour-long training sessions at 10am and 2pm (local time).

July 10

The team will have an optional training session from 10am-1pm (local time).

July 11-12

The team will play a two-day inter-squad match, which will commence at 10.30am (local time).

July 13

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will travel to Derby.

Pakistan vs England: PCB releases Misbah and co's training schedule