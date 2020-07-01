Former Test cricketer Khalid Wazir passes away at 84

Late cricketer Khalid Wazir. Photo: Twitter

Former Test cricketer Khalid Wazir has passed away at age 84 after a prolonged illness.

He featured in 16 first-class games making 253 runs and picking up 9 wickets.

Wazir, who was the son of India’s former Test cricketer Syed Wazir Ali, was given a national call-up for the 1954 Test tour of England after playing just two first-class matches.

However, he failed to impress on the tour as he scored only 14 runs after playing in the first and third Test without bowling.

He was later picked for the 1962 tour of England but was suffered an injury and did not play a part on the tour.

Nonetheless, he had spent the rest of his career playing club cricket for North Staffordshire and District League.

