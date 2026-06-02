Anthony Joshua dares Tyson Fury to fight THIS boxer before fighting him

This collage of photos shows British boxer Tyson Fury (right) and Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

Anthony Joshua has dared Tyson Fury to face Moses Itauma before fighting him later this year in an all-British clash.

Joshua and Fury have been teasing a fight between themselves for 10 years and finally, both boxers have signed a showdown scheduled for 2026.

Joshua will face Albanian heavyweight boxer Kristian Prenga in a warm-up fight; ‘The Gypsy King’ has also been inspired to do so.

Two-time world heavyweight champion Fury revealed the date and location of his next fight on 26th May.

Tyson will join an already scheduled event organised by Queensberry Promotions. The card will be headlined by Pierce O’Leary in a defence of his IBO World super-lightweight title against Mark Chamberlain, at the 3Arena.

Fury posted a video on his Instagram story, with the caption “Let’s go, August 1, Dublin, Ireland.”

“He’s back, he’s back in Thailand baby, camp 2, second camp,” Fury said in the video.

After Fury’s fight announcement, many boxers have been suggested, including former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz and Jarrell Miller.

Ruiz Jr, however, has been rejected by Fury's promoter Frank Warren, who claimed that the money he had asked for was 'ridiculous.'

Anthony Joshua has now taken it upon himself to suggest a fighter for his rival and the name he has brought to the table is Moses Itauma.

"Is he fighting Itauma? He [Fury] was saying to me when I was looking for an opponent, 'fight [Fabio] Wardley, fight Itauma, these fights are easy to be made.'” Joshua told talkSPORT.

"That would be a perfect name because they're all under the same promotion. If Fury is what he says he is, then he should step forward and Frank [Warren] should put his fighter forward instead of worrying what I'm up to."