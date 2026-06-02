Shaheen joins Wasim, Waqar with Carey's dismissal in second Australia ODI

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi in action during their second ODI against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 2, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Tuesday etched his name in the elusive list of Pakistan captains with his dismissal of Australia's Alex Carey in their second ODI, underway here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Shaheen, who bowled Carey on the first delivery of Australia's innings with a full and wide delivery, became only the third Pakistan captain to take a wicket on the first delivery of an ODI, joining legends Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Akram was the first to achieve the feat as he dismissed Andy Flower on the first delivery of their ODI against Zimbabwe in 1993, while Younis followed by getting rid of England's Marcus Trescothick in 2001.

Pakistan captains to take a wicket on the first delivery of an ODI

Wasim Akram – 1993 against Zimbabwe in Karachi

Waqar Younis – 2001 against England in Leeds

Shaheen Shah Afridi – 2026 against Australia in Lahore

Following the prized scalp, Shaheen also cleaned up Matthew Kuhnemann in the 47th over. He struck again in the penultimate over, dismissing lower-order batter Nathan Ellis, to finish with economical figures of 3/36 in eight overs.

His bowling exploits were backed by Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed and Arafat Minhas as Pakistan restricted Australia to a modest 231/9 in their 50 overs.

However, when this story was filed, the Green Shirts were in a precarious position, being 74/5 in 16 overs and needing a further 157 runs from 34 overs.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan lead the three-match home series against Australia 1-0, courtesy of their hard-earned five-wicket victory in the series opener in Rawalpindi last week.