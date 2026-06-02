England name 12-member squad for Lord's Test against New Zealand

England's Ollie Robinson (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the fourth day of their third Test against South Africa at The Oval in London on September 11, 2022. — AFP

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday announced a 12-member squad for their first Test of the three-match home series against New Zealand, scheduled to be played here at Lord's from June 4 to 8.

The reduced squad meant right-arm pacer Ollie Robinson may make his first Test appearance since February 2024, while two uncapped players – Durham top-order batter Emilio Gay and Hampshire fast bowler Sonny Baker – are expected to make their debuts.

Notably, England cut three players – James Rew, Rehan Ahmed and Matt Fisher – from the previously announced 15-member contingent.

England's final Playing XI will now be decided by their head coach, Brendon McCullum, who hinted that the choice may fall between two pacers, Gus Atkinson and Baker, citing the bad weather forecast for the coming week.

"We'll just work out whether we want the extra air speed, if all of a sudden it becomes 35 degrees and flattens out. Or we stick to what's tried and tested at Lord's and remain with more of the type of bowlers that'll extract some movement with some overhead conditions," McCullum stated.

"We're very comfortable with the group that we've got. We're confident in what we're going to pick. That doesn't guarantee us anything, but it gives us what we think will allow us the best opportunity against New Zealand at Lord's. We want to stick to what we think is going to be required in these conditions against this opposition."

Consequently, Shoaib Bashir, who has been away from the England Test setup since July last year, is expected to slot back into the XI.

"Bash, he has the ability to probably play more of a holding role in the first couple days here at Lord's," McCullum said.

"Then as the game deepens, and if spin becomes more prevalent, then he can go more into an attacking role."

England Test XII for Lord's Test against New Zealand:

Ben Stokes (c), Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk) and Josh Tongue.