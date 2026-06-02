Bangladesh thump Scotland to stay alive in T20I tri-series

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana poses with the Player of the Match trophy after their T20I tri-series match against Scotland at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh on June 2, 2026. — X/@BCBtigers

EDINBURGH: Captain Nigar Sultana's anchoring half-century, followed by Ritu Moni's four-wicket haul, helped Bangladesh secure a resounding 34-run victory over Scotland in the fourth match of the T20I tri-series here at the Grange Cricket Club Ground on Tuesday.

Bangladesh captain Sultana's decision to bat first bore fruit as the visitors piled up a formidable total of 152/6 in their 20 overs.

The touring side, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as Kathryn Bryce and Kirstie Gordon ran through their top order inside four overs with just 21 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Sultana joined forces with experienced middle-order batter Sobhana Mostary to force an astounding recovery by putting together 77 runs for the fourth wicket until the latter was dismissed by Katherine Fraser in the 13th over.

Mostary made a significant contribution to Bangladesh's total with a 31-ball 39, comprising five fours and a six.

Sultana then shared a 45-run partnership for the fifth wicket with all-rounder Shorna Akter until eventually falling victim to Maisie Maceira on the first delivery of the final over.

The Bangladesh captain remained their top-scorer with a valiant 58 off 47 deliveries, studded with six fours and a six, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

Maceira struck again on the last delivery of the final over, dismissing Akter, who chipped in with a cautious 20 off 23 deliveries.

For Scotland, Maceira and Bryce bagged two wickets each, while Gordon and Fraser could claim one apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 153-run target, the hosts could muster 118 before getting bowled out in 19 overs and thus suffered their first defeat in the ongoing T20I tri-series, also featuring Netherlands.

Wicketkeeper batter Sarah Bryce waged a lone battle for the home side with a cautious 40 off 41 deliveries, followed by skipper Bryce, who made a 14-ball 21.

Besides them, only Priyanaz Chatterji (18) and Ailsa Lister (16) could amass double figures against a ruthless Bangladesh bowling attack, led by Moni, who bagged four wickets for just 12 runs in her two overs.

Moni's exploits were backed by Sanjida Akter Meghla and Marufa Akter, who took two wickets each, while Rabeya Khan and Mostary chipped in with one apiece.

The 34-run victory, which marked Bangladesh's first in the T20I tri-series, helped them pip Netherlands to claim second position in the standings due to a superior net run rate as both teams have two points with a game in hand for the latter.

Scotland, on the other hand, remained at the summit despite the defeat, with four points in three games with a positive net run rate of 0.742.