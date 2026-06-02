Marta Kostyuk wins all-Ukrainian clash to reach French Open semi-final

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts during her quarter-final match against Elina Svitolina at Roland Garros in Paris on June 2, 2026. — Reuters

Marta Kostyuk came out victorious in an all-Ukrainian match to reach her maiden Grand Slam semi-final as she got rid of Elina Svitolina 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 at the French Open on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Kostyuk dedicated her win to the people of Ukraine as she got emotional during the on-court interview.

"I want to start with this historical match I played with Elina. We had a difficult night in Kyiv, so many people dead. So I give this match to the Ukrainian people and their resilience. Slava Ukraini," the 15th seed said.

"I want to point out Elina and her impact on Ukrainian tennis, on me and on everyone watching. She's an unbelievable fighter. I'm so happy to be through, but I want to thank her for this incredible match."

Kostyuk raced to a 4-1 lead in the opening set at Court Philippe Chatrier before Svitolina broke back in front of a sparse crowd.

But Kostyuk broke again to move 5-3 ahead and closed the opening set when the seventh seed Svitolina sent a forehand long.

Svitolina made a comeback in the second set as Kostyuk's serve deserted her, allowing her compatriot, who has now suffered six defeats in quarter-finals at Roland Garros, to level the match.

The third set turned into a tense scrap, with the first five games going against serve.

Marta Kostyuk were at her best when she finally held to move to a 4-2 lead and steadied herself before another break and a comfortable hold secured a win and last-four clash with Russia's Mirra Andreeva.