Pakistan's Rahis Nabi ruled out of four-nation football tournament

Pakistan's Rahis Nabi (centre) accompanies teammates as they walk out for their Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament match against Bangladesh at the National Football Stadium in Male on June 1, 2026. — PFF

MALE: Midfielder Rahis Nabi has been ruled out of the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament remainder due to a knee injury, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) confirmed on Tuesday.

Nabi, who was stretchered off the field after suffering a gruelling blow in Pakistan's campaign opener against Bangladesh here at the National Football Stadium on Monday, will now miss the remainder of the tournament due to a "significant knee injury".

"Pakistan midfielder Rahis Nabi sustained a significant knee injury during the team's opening match against Bangladesh and will unfortunately miss the remainder of the tournament," the PFF said in a statement.

"Following medical assessment, it has been confirmed that Rahis will be unavailable for the upcoming fixtures as he begins his recovery and rehabilitation process.

"Rahis has been an important part of the squad, and while his absence will be felt, the entire Pakistan football family stands firmly behind him during this period. We wish him a successful recovery and look forward to seeing him return to action as soon as possible.

"Everyone at Pakistan Football Federation sends their best wishes to Rahis for a full and speedy recovery."

Nabi's injury adds to Pakistan's woes at the Diamond Jubilee International Football Tournament as they settled for a goalless draw against Bangladesh in their campaign opener.

The Green Shirts next take on hosts Maldives at the same venue on June 4, while their last league-stage fixture is scheduled against Afghanistan on June 7.

It is pertinent to mention that the top two teams following the completion of the league will compete in the final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on June 10.

Pakistan squad:

Goalkeepers: Saqib Hanif, Yousuf Butt and Hassan Ali.

Defenders: Abdullah Iqbal, Mohammad Fazal, Abdullah Shah, Easah Suliman, Mohib Afridi, Mamoon Moosa, Ali Niazi and Haris Zeb.

Midfielders: Adil Nabi, Alamgir Ghazi, Hayyan Khattak, Ali Agha and Otis Khan.

Forwards: Shayak Dost, Umer Nawaz, Ali Shah, Ali Khan, Samad Arshad and Harun Hamid.