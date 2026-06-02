Mirra Andreeva beats Sorana Cirstea to reach French Open semi-finals

Russia's Mirra Andreeva celebrates after winning her quarter-final match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea at Roland Garros in Paris on June 2, 2026. — Reuters

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva brushed aside Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 on Tuesday to return to the French Open semi-finals.

Andreeva is now among the leading contenders for a maiden major title with reigning champion Coco Gauff and four-times winner Iga Swiatek out. The Russian will next face Marta Kostyuk, who won the all-Ukrainian clash with Elina Svitolina.

"Obviously, there are no easy opponents, especially when you're going to be playing the semi-finals of a Grand Slam," Andreeva said, shortly before that match was completed.

"I think we're just going to try to prepare my best. I'm just going to try to do everything I can on the court, fight, and we'll see. The better player will win."

Earlier in the match, the 19-year-old was the aggressor in front of a sparse crowd beneath the Court Philippe Chatrier roof, winning the first set in only 24 minutes.

"I'm super happy that I was able to play aggressive," said Andreeva, who became the teenager with the most Paris main draw victories this century with her 16th win.

"The last time I played her, it was a very tough battle. Every practice with her is very tough. We've practised 10 times already this year and we know each other well.

"I knew it wouldn't be easy and I'd have to give 200% of my intensity and focus, as she would look to be aggressive and pressure me whenever she could."

Cirstea, who is playing the final season of her career, tried to make a comeback in the second set and recovered a break at 3-3, but the 36-year-old could not halt the Mirra Andreeva juggernaut.

Andreeva, who played the semi-finals two years ago, forced an error from Cirstea's racket to break again and she ended the match in her favour with a forehand bullet.