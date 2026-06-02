Ball gets stuck in stumps as Shaheen cleans up Carey

Australia's Alex Carey walks back after being bowled by Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (not pictured) during their second ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 2, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Australia's experienced left-handed opener Alex Carey suffered a bizarre dismissal off Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi in their second ODI of the three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the first delivery of the innings after Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first, as their captain, Shaheen, bowled a full and wide delivery outside off, luring Carey to go for a drive.

But the slowness of the surface resulted in the ball gripping to an extent and instead took the bottom edge off Carey's bat, and after bouncing inside the popping crease, crashed into the stumps.

Shaheen, who scripted an ideal start with the ball for the home side, could not contain his laughter as the ball remained stuck between the off and middle stumps until Abdul Samad picked it up.

Notably, the dismissal marked the continuation of Carey's struggle for runs in the longer format as he has just 52 runs in his last four innings, including a scratchy 19-run knock in the series opener against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Carrey's dismissal on the first delivery of the innings paved the way for fellow wicketkeeper batter and captain Josh Inglis to walk out and bat at No.3.

Inglis launched a decent recovery for Australia as he put together 46 runs for the second wicket with Matthew Short, who made a cautious 15 off 24 deliveries.

When this story was filed, the Australia captain was unbeaten on 45 with the scoreboard reading 96/3 at the halfway mark.