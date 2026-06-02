Oleksandr Usyk officially ordered to defend WBC title against Agit Kabayel

An undated photo of world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Agit Kabayel. — Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk has been officially ordered to defend his heavyweight title against the interim champion Agit Kabayel by the WBC.

Usyk defended his WBC and Ring heavyweight titles against kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven after a controversial 11th-round stoppage victory in a dramatic contest staged beneath the Pyramids of Giza.

According to BoxingScene, there was some interest in Verhoeven's rematch, but the WBC decided against it and the commission has ordered Usyk to defend his title against the deserving candidate.

If Usyk refuses to fight the mandatory challenger, he would be forced to relinquish the WBC belt from his collection. He has done this before as well, vacating the IBF belt in 2024 to pursue a rematch against Tyson Fury, but the Kabayel fight also appears to be what he was already planning for.

Chairman Mauricio Sulaiman reiterated the WBC's stance amid talk of a Verhoeven rematch for the star.

"The WBC ruling was very clear," he told Sky Sports News. "We accepted Usyk's petition for a voluntary defence.

"[This] has now taken place. Now the mandatory fight is Usyk against the interim champion Kabayel.”

Agit Kabayel faced off with Oleksandr Usyk after the Ukrainian’s win against Verhoeven in Egypt. Turki Alalshikh flew the German out to Giza and brought him to the ring after the bout.

Verhoeven appeared to be on the brink of a major upset, but referee Mark Lyson controversially stopped the contest in the 11th round on May 23. And after the match, the Dutchman was unhappy with the result and demanded a rematch.