Pakistan vs England: 6 more cricketers set to leave for Manchester

Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz and four others will travel to England on Friday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that the second batch of six cricketers will depart for Manchester on Friday.

The board, in a press release, said that the group will leave for the tour of England on a Pakistan International Airlines flight.

However, the fact that the national carrier is currently banned to operate in Europe makes the situation unclear.

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz comprise the sextet set to travel to England.

They will be transported to Worcester and integrate with the side after they test negative in the ECB testing programme.

