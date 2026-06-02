Liverpool in advanced talks with Andoni Iraola for head coach role

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola applauds fans after the match against Manchester City in Premier League on May 19, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool are in advanced discussions with Andoni Iraola as the club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach following the dismissal of Arne Slot, according to international media reports on Tuesday.

The Spaniard has emerged as the leading candidate to take charge at Anfield after leaving Bournemouth at the conclusion of the season.

Liverpool are keen to make an appointment as soon as possible and are prioritising a manager whose football philosophy aligns with the club’s vision of high-intensity, attacking play.

Iraola is highly regarded for the energetic and aggressive style he implemented during his time at Bournemouth, making him a strong fit for Liverpool’s preferred approach.

The recruitment process is being overseen by sporting director Richard Hughes, who worked closely with Iraola during his spell at the south coast club.

While no formal approaches have yet been made regarding Iraola’s backroom team, the former Bournemouth boss is reportedly interested in bringing assistant coach Tommy Elphick with him to Merseyside.

According to international media reports Liverpool have not yet made contact with Elphick, but he would be interested in discussing a potential role.

The former defender recently declined the chance to become Bristol City manager, choosing instead to consider alternative opportunities.

Liverpool’s search for a new head coach began after the club parted company with Slot on Saturday, only a year after the Dutchman led the Reds to the Premier League title.

The club is now aiming to secure a successor quickly as preparations for the new season gather pace.