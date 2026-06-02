Sydney Thunder appoint Andrew Flintoff as new BBL head coach

Andrew Flintoff looks on before the practice match between England and the England Lions at Lilac Hill on November 13, 2025 in Perth, Australia. - AFP

Sydney Thunder have announced former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff as their new head coach in what the club has described as “the most significant off-field acquisition in its history”.

Flintoff will take charge in the Big Bash League for the first time, adding a new chapter to his growing coaching career.

His previous T20 coaching experience came during a two-year spell with the Northern Superchargers (now Sunrisers Leeds) in The Hundred in 2024 and 2025, where his teams finished fourth and third respectively.

He has also worked extensively with England’s development set-up, serving as head coach of the England Lions over the past 12 months.

This included a tour of Australia last summer, which ran parallel to England’s Ashes campaign. Flintoff has additionally worked as a consultant with England’s white-ball squads during Matthew Mott’s tenure.

His appointment is expected to affect his involvement with the England Lions’ planned tour of South Africa in December, which coincides with the start of the BBL season.

Sydney Thunder general manager Trent Copeland hailed the appointment as a defining moment for the club and the league.

“Today is a huge moment in the history of Sydney Thunder and the BBL more broadly,” Copeland said. “Andrew brings something unique. He is a global figure in the game, but more importantly, a modern leader who understands how to build high-performance environments, connect with players, and set lasting standards.

“His passion for cricket, coaching, and understanding of Australian conditions stood out throughout the process. This is not just about short-term results, but about building a strong identity and culture for sustained success.”

Flintoff replaces former England coach Trevor Bayliss, who spent five years at the helm. During Bayliss’ tenure, Thunder reached the BBL final in the 2024–25 season but also endured bottom-place finishes in 2023–24 and 2025–26.

Flintoff is no stranger to the competition, having played seven matches for Brisbane Heat during the 2014–15 BBL season.

Speaking about his appointment, Flintoff said he was excited by the opportunity to work in Australia again.

“I can’t wait to get over there and get started,” he said. “There is a lot to be optimistic about when you look at the squad, the support, and the structure already in place. There is something strong to build on.”

He highlighted the mix of experience and youth in the squad, naming players such as David Warner, Chris Green and Daniel Sams as senior figures capable of leading the side. He also pointed to emerging talents including Sam Konstas, Matthew Gilkes and Tanveer Sangha.

Flintoff added that his focus would be on creating an environment where players enjoy their cricket while maintaining high standards of discipline and hard work.

“I want the team to connect with the fans and play with passion,” he said. “The aim is for players to look back and say this is the best environment they have played in.”

One of his first major decisions is expected to involve the captaincy of Warner, who was charged with drink driving in April and is due to appear in court on June 24, where he is expected to plead guilty.