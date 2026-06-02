NBA coaching legend Rick Adelman dies at 79

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Rick Adelman reacts during a NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in the Target Center in Minneapolis on April 5, 2013. — Reuters

Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and former NBA point guard who became one of the NBA’s most successful coaches, Rick Adelman has died aged 79, the National Basketball Coaches Association said on Monday.

Adelman, father of Denver Nuggets coach David Adelman, was widely regarded for his innovation, integrity and longevity, winning 1,042 regular-season games, the 10th most in league history.





Only four coaches in NBA history, Pat Riley, Gregg Popovich, Jerry Sloan and George Karl - have coached more games or held a better winning percentage than Adelman.

He led the Portland Trail Blazers to the NBA Finals twice and also coached the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

The National Basketball Coaches Association (NBCA) said Adelman would be remembered as a mentor across the basketball community.

"Rick Adelman will be remembered not only as a coach and a player, but also as a mentor to so many in the basketball community," said Indiana coach Rick Carlisle in tribute.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver described Adelman as "a brilliant strategist and teacher of the game, and an even better person" in a statement.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings both paid tribute, highlighting his influence, humility, and two NBA Finals appearances with Portland.

Adelman began coaching at Chemeketa Community College before joining Jack Ramsay’s staff in Portland, eventually taking over as head coach in 1989 and guiding teams featuring Clyde Drexler and others to sustained success, including a 22-game winning streak with Houston in 2008.