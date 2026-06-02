Anthony Joshua says boxing is ‘purpose’ after tragedy

Anthony Joshua during the press conference on June 1, 2026. — Reuters

Anthony Joshua has insisted he never contemplated walking away from boxing following the fatal car crash in December that claimed the lives of two of his close friends, saying the sport remains his ‘purpose’.

His friends and training partners Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos, Nigeria. Joshua suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

The former heavyweight champion has confirmed he will return to the ring on July 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he will face Kristian Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs) after a period of uncertainty surrounding his future in the sport.

A potential heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury is also being targeted for November.

Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) gradually resumed training in the months following the incident and has recently spent time in camp with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in Spain as he builds towards his comeback.

He said he felt ready to return to full training around two months ago and described himself as “mentally very strong.”

Asked whether he considered retiring, Joshua said: "No because it's my purpose. Boxing is not only good for the competitive side of things, it's quite therapeutic. It gives us [fighters] purpose.

"That's what it does for me, and I think this is a place where ... I know it is the place where I am most comfortable. It gives me a purpose in my life. I'm content."

Reflecting on the tragedy, Joshua said he has focused on supporting the families of his late friends.