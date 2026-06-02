Ghana name FIFA World Cup squad as Carlos Queiroz finalises 26-man selection

Ghana's Jerry Afriyie and teammates look dejected after the match against Mexico in International Friendly on May 22, 2026. — Reuters

Ghana have confirmed their 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with coach Carlos Queiroz leaving it until the final deadline to settle on his final selection.

The Black Stars will face Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday in a warm-up fixture before travelling to North America for their fifth World Cup appearance.

Ghana have been drawn in a challenging Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

Among those included is experienced midfielder Thomas Partey of Villarreal. The 32-year-old is due to stand trial in the United Kingdom on charges of rape and sexual assault, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Veteran forward Jordan Ayew of Leicester City will captain the squad, while Tottenham Hotspur winger Mohammed Kudus misses out through injury.

Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo has also earned a place in the squad after an impressive second half of the season.

The 26-year-old scored 11 goals in 27 appearances following his January move from Bournemouth in a deal worth an initial £62.5 million (€72 million).

The World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, begins on 11 June, with Ghana opening their campaign against Panama on 17 June.

Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen), Joseph Anang (St. Patrick’s)

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre), Marvin Senaya (Auxerre), Alidu Seidu (Rennes), Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano), Jerome Opoku (Basaksehir), Jonas Adjetey (Wolfsburg), Kojo Oppong Peprah (Nice), Derrick Luckassen (Pafos)

Midfielders: Elisha Owusu (Auxerre), Thomas Partey (Villarreal), Kwasi Sibo (Real Oviedo), Augustine Boakye (Saint Etienne), Caleb Yirenkyi (Nordsjaelland), Abdul Fatawu (Leicester), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atalanta)

Forwards: Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al Qadsiah), Ernest Nuamah (Lyon), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry), Prince Adu (Viktoria Plzen), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Jordan Ayew (Leicester)