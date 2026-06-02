Afghanistan set to host India for historic T20I series in Delhi

Afghanistan's team captain Rashid Khan (left) and India's captain Suryakumar Yadav attend a press conference of the Asia Cup 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 9, 2025. - AFP

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan are set to host India for the first time in their cricketing history, with a three-match T20I series planned to be played in the Indian capital later this year.

The matches are set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13, 16 and 19, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is understood to have approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with a proposal for the return tour, building on the strong relationship between the two boards.

A BCCI source said both boards have reached an understanding, with only formalities remaining before an official announcement.

“BCCI and ACB share a good relationship. The BCCI has been helping other boards such as Ireland, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe by sending Indian teams to play series there to support their cricket development and finances. An understanding has been reached in this regard, and an official announcement will follow once a few modalities are completed,” the source said.

It is also understood that the BCCI facilitated discussions between the ACB and the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) to finalise the venue arrangements for Afghanistan’s designated home series.

“The DDCA is also adjusting its Delhi Premier League T20 schedule accordingly,” the source added.

Afghanistan have been using India and the United Arab Emirates as their home venues for international fixtures over the past decade due to ongoing geopolitical challenges in their own country.

They previously hosted Ireland in Greater Noida in 2017 and Bangladesh in Dehradun in 2018.

After shifting base to the UAE, Afghanistan later hosted a Test match against New Zealand in Greater Noida in September 2024, which was ultimately abandoned without a ball bowled due to an unplayable outfield following heavy rain.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan are also set to tour India for a longer white-ball assignment featuring a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series between June 6 and 20.

Experienced batter Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the side in both formats.

The Test match will be played in New Chandigarh from June 6 to 10, while the ODI series will begin on June 14 in Dharamshala, followed by matches in Lucknow and Chennai on June 17 and 20 respectively.