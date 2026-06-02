PCB pays tribute to ‘Chacha Cricket’ for lifelong support of Pakistan cricket

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday paid tribute to Chaudhry Abdul Jalil, popularly known as ‘Chacha Cricket’, for his lifelong dedication and unwavering support of Pakistan cricket, as the iconic superfan prepares to retire following the final ODI against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

The PCB shared a commemorative banner featuring Chacha Cricket alongside a collage of memorable photographs, accompanied by the message, “Thank you, Chacha Cricket”, in recognition of his decades-long service as one of Pakistan cricket’s most beloved mascots.

“More than a fan, a symbol of unwavering support for Pakistan cricket,” the PCB wrote in a social media post.

“Thank you, Chacha Cricket, for a lifetime of passion, memories and loyalty,” it added.

More than a fan, a symbol of unwavering support for Pakistan cricket 🇵🇰💚



Thank you, Chacha Cricket, for a lifetime of passion, memories and loyalty 👏#ThankYouChachaCricket pic.twitter.com/sXJLyPNOdl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 2, 2026

Chacha Cricket has been a constant presence at Pakistan matches for nearly four decades, earning recognition as one of the most iconic and recognisable supporters in world cricket.

His journey began in the 1980s in Sharjah, where Pakistan regularly played its home series, and he later became an officially associated mascot of the PCB in 1996.

Renowned for his extraordinary commitment, Chacha Cricket reportedly left a well-paid job in the United Arab Emirates and even sold personal belongings to finance his travels around the world in support of the Pakistan team.

Born on October 8, 1949, in Sialkot, Chaudhry Abdul Jalil is instantly recognisable in the stands with his bright green kurta, long white beard and trademark white cap adorned with a sparkling star and crescent.

Over the years, he has become a symbol of passion, loyalty and resilience within Pakistan’s cricket culture, inspiring fans and energising crowds while supporting the national team through both triumphs and setbacks.