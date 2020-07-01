Pakistan vs England: Watch Fawad Alam discuss his return to national fold

Top-order batsman Fawad Alam. Photo: Screengrab from video

Fan favourite batsman Fawad Alam is with the national team in England - much to the relief of himself and his supporters.

Alam, who had been inexplicably shelved the last few years only to be brought back into the side due to his performances and fan pressure, spoke of what it feels like to be back in the national fold and donning the national colours.

"There’s a different excitement wearing the national star and I feel very proud," Fawad said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board.



"If you look at the coaching panel we have big names and some we have also shared the dressing room with. We've learned from Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan on the field but to have them as coaches is a great honour."

Watch the full interview here:









