Paraguay name FIFA World Cup 2026 squad with Julio Enciso leading attack

An undated picture of Paraguay team. — Instagram/ albirroja

Paraguay have announced their squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with forward Julio Enciso set to play a leading role as the South Americans prepare for their first appearance at the tournament since 2010.

Head coach Gustavo Alfaro named a balanced squad, including Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Diego Gomez and 20-year-old defender Alexandro Maidana, who only made his senior international debut in March.

Maidana has been called up as cover for the injured Mathias Villasanti, while Enciso, now playing for French side Strasbourg, is expected to be Paraguay’s main attacking threat after establishing himself as one of the country’s most promising talents.

The Paraguay squad has been seeded in Group D and will play their first game of the World Cup against their co-hosts the United States in Los Angeles on June 12.

They will then face Turkey on June 19 and Australia on June 25, with both matches taking place in Santa Clara.

The South Americans are returning to the World Cup after 16 years away. Their last appearance came in South Africa in 2010, when they reached the quarter-finals, their best-ever performance at the tournament.

Paraguay squad:

Goalkeepers: Roberto Fernandez (Cerro Porteno), Orlando Gill (San Lorenzo de Almagro/ARG), Gaston Olveira (Olimpia)

Defenders: Gustavo Velazquez (Cerro Porteno), Juan Jose Caceres (Dinamo Moscow/RUS), Gustavo Gomez (Palmeiras/BRA), Omar Alderete (Sunderland/ENG), Fabian Balbuena (Gremio/BRA), Jose Canale (Lanus/ARG), Junior Alonso (Atletico Mineiro/BRA), Alexandro Maidana (Talleres/ARG)

Midfielders: Diego Gomez (Brighton/ENG), Andres Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN), Damian Bobadilla (Sao Paulo/BRA), Matias Galarza (Atlanta United/USA), Braian Ojeda (Orlando City/USA), Mauricio Magalhaes (Palmeiras/BRA), Alejandro Romero Gamarra (Al-Ain/UAE)

Forwards: Gustavo Caballero (Portsmouth/ENG), Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United/USA), Julio Enciso (Strasbourg/FRA), Ramon Sosa (Palmeiras/BRA), Antonio Sanabria (Cremonese/ITA), Alex Arce (Independiente Rivadavia/ARG), Gabriel Avalos (Independiente/ARG), Isidro Pitta (Bragantino/BRA)