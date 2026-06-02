Diogo Jota remains Portugal’s FIFA World Cup motivation says Ruben Neves

An undated picture of late Diogo Jota and midfielder Ruben Neves. — Reuters

Portugal will use the memory of the late Diogo Jota as motivation during this summer’s FIFA World Cup in North America, midfielder Ruben Neves said on Monday.

Jota, who starred for Liverpool and the Portuguese national team, tragically died in a car accident in Spain on 3 July last year, only weeks after helping Portugal secure the UEFA Nations League title.

Speaking on Monday, Neves reflected on the impact Jota’s memory continues to have on the squad.

The 29-year-old, who shared dressing rooms with Jota at Porto, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal, believes his former teammate’s legacy can provide extra motivation during the tournament.

"We've talked about it a lot and we always say the same thing," Neves said.

"Sometimes you need to hold on to something to give you that extra bit of strength. That will be one of the things that can give us that extra strength at certain moments and help us get where we want to go."

Neves also recalled converting the decisive penalty against Spain in last year’s Nations League final.

Led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal are among the favourites for the tournament and will begin their campaign against DR Congo on 17 June.

Portugal have never won the World Cup and the closest they came was in 1966 when they finished third.

"Our aim is to reach the final, win and return with the World Cup in our hands," Neves said.

"It's hard to pick a personal goal because we're focused on what we can achieve as a team."