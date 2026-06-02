Norway cruise past Sweden in FIFA World Cup warm-up

An undated picture of Antonio Nusa. — Instagram/ herrelandslaget

OSLO: Norway produced an impressive display to defeat Sweden 3-1 here at Ullevaal Stadion on Monday, with Alexander Isak scoring a consolation goal for the visitors in a friendly between two nations preparing for the FIFA World Cup.

The home team set the tone early and surged into a commanding three-goal lead.

Jorgen Strand Larsen struck twice, either side of a goal from Antonio Nusa, as the hosts dominated proceedings against their Scandinavian rivals.

Sweden introduced Liverpool forward Isak in the 62nd minute, and the striker made an immediate impact.

The 26-year-old embarked on a swift run down the left flank before cutting inside and finishing neatly from a tight angle to reduce the deficit.

Norway star Erling Haaland, meanwhile, watched the match from the stands.

The Manchester City striker enjoyed a highly successful 2025-26 campaign, helping his club secure both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup while scoring 38 goals in all competitions.

In contrast, Isak endured a frustrating first season at Liverpool following his high-profile transfer from Newcastle United.

Injuries restricted the Swedish international to just 14 appearances across all competitions, during which he managed three goals.

Despite their differing club fortunes, both Haaland and Isak are expected to play key roles for their respective countries at this summer’s World Cup in North America.

Elsewhere on Monday, Turkiye recorded a convincing 4-0 victory over North Macedonia in Istanbul.

Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler, recently recovered from injury, made an appearance from the bench ahead of Türkiye’s World Cup campaign.